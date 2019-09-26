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Kinoafisha TV Shows Young Sheldon Seasons Season 3 Episode 1

Young Sheldon 2017 - 2024 episode 1 season 3

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10 votes
"Young Sheldon" season 3 all episodes
Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes
Season 3 / Episode 1 26 September 2019
A Broom Closet and Satan's Monopoly Board
Season 3 / Episode 2 3 October 2019
An Entrepreneurialist and a Swat on the Bottom
Season 3 / Episode 3 10 October 2019
Hobbitses, Physicses and a Ball with Zip
Season 3 / Episode 4 17 October 2019
A Pineapple and the Bosom of Male Friendship
Season 3 / Episode 5 24 October 2019
A Parasol and a Hell of an Arm
Season 3 / Episode 6 7 November 2019
Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture that Encourages Spitting
Season 3 / Episode 7 14 November 2019
The Sin of Greed and a Chimichanga from Chi-chi's
Season 3 / Episode 8 21 November 2019
A Party Invitation, Football Grapes and an Earth Chicken
Season 3 / Episode 9 5 December 2019
Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib
Season 3 / Episode 10 12 December 2019
A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony
Season 3 / Episode 11 9 January 2020
Body Glitter and a Mall Safety Kit
Season 3 / Episode 12 16 January 2020
Contracts, Rules and a Little Bit of Pig Brains
Season 3 / Episode 13 30 January 2020
A Slump, a Cross and Roadside Gravel
Season 3 / Episode 14 6 February 2020
A Boyfriend's Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub
Season 3 / Episode 15 13 February 2020
Pasadena
Season 3 / Episode 16 20 February 2020
An Academic Crime and a More Romantic Taco Bell
Season 3 / Episode 17 5 March 2020
A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector
Season 3 / Episode 18 12 March 2020
A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff
Season 3 / Episode 19 2 April 2020
A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge
Season 3 / Episode 20 16 April 2020
A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat
Season 3 / Episode 21 30 April 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» Кони переживает из-за Джона, которого пришлось поместить в клинику, а Мэри запрещает рассказывать Шелдону об этом. А Джорджи тем временем продумывает бизнес-план по перепродаже снежных шаров.

 

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