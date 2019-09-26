Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture that Encourages Spitting
Season 3 / Episode 714 November 2019
The Sin of Greed and a Chimichanga from Chi-chi's
Season 3 / Episode 821 November 2019
A Party Invitation, Football Grapes and an Earth Chicken
Season 3 / Episode 95 December 2019
Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib
Season 3 / Episode 1012 December 2019
A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony
Season 3 / Episode 119 January 2020
Body Glitter and a Mall Safety Kit
Season 3 / Episode 1216 January 2020
Contracts, Rules and a Little Bit of Pig Brains
Season 3 / Episode 1330 January 2020
A Slump, a Cross and Roadside Gravel
Season 3 / Episode 146 February 2020
A Boyfriend's Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub
Season 3 / Episode 1513 February 2020
Pasadena
Season 3 / Episode 1620 February 2020
An Academic Crime and a More Romantic Taco Bell
Season 3 / Episode 175 March 2020
A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector
Season 3 / Episode 1812 March 2020
A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff
Season 3 / Episode 192 April 2020
A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge
Season 3 / Episode 2016 April 2020
A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat
Season 3 / Episode 2130 April 2020
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» Кони переживает из-за Джона, которого пришлось поместить в клинику, а Мэри запрещает рассказывать Шелдону об этом. А Джорджи тем временем продумывает бизнес-план по перепродаже снежных шаров.
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