Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Young Sheldon Seasons Season 2 Episode 5

Young Sheldon 2017 - 2024 episode 5 season 2

8.1 Rate
10 votes
"Young Sheldon" season 2 all episodes
A High-Pitched Buzz and Training Wheels
Season 2 / Episode 1 24 September 2018
A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron
Season 2 / Episode 2 27 September 2018
A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens
Season 2 / Episode 3 4 October 2018
A Financial Secret and Fish Sauce
Season 2 / Episode 4 11 October 2018
A Research Study and Czechoslovakian Wedding Pastries
Season 2 / Episode 5 18 October 2018
Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan
Season 2 / Episode 6 25 October 2018
Carbon Dating and a Stuffed Raccoon
Season 2 / Episode 7 1 November 2018
An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius
Season 2 / Episode 8 8 November 2018
Family Dynamics and a Red Fiero
Season 2 / Episode 9 15 November 2018
A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts
Season 2 / Episode 10 6 December 2018
A Race of Superhumans and a Letter to Alf
Season 2 / Episode 11 3 January 2019
A Tummy Ache and a Whale of a Metaphor
Season 2 / Episode 12 10 January 2019
A Nuclear Reactor and a Boy Called Lovey
Season 2 / Episode 13 17 January 2019
David, Goliath, and a Yoo-hoo from the Back
Season 2 / Episode 14 31 January 2019
A Math Emergency and Perky Palms
Season 2 / Episode 15 7 February 2019
A Loaf of Bread and a Grand Old Flag
Season 2 / Episode 16 21 February 2019
Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary
Season 2 / Episode 17 7 March 2019
A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow
Season 2 / Episode 18 4 April 2019
A Political Campaign and a Candy Land Cheater
Season 2 / Episode 19 25 April 2019
A Proposal and a Popsicle Stick Cross
Season 2 / Episode 20 2 May 2019
A Broken Heart and a Crock Monster
Season 2 / Episode 21 9 May 2019
A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast
Season 2 / Episode 22 16 May 2019
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» доктор Стерджес предлагает Куперам поучаствовать в исследовании близнецов, которое проводят его коллеги. И хотя ездить на исследования далековато, 50 долларов в час убеждают Джорджа согласиться.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Wind Up
Wind Up 7 comments
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok 1176 comments
The Odyssey
The Odyssey 47 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more