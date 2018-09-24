A Research Study and Czechoslovakian Wedding Pastries
Season 2 / Episode 518 October 2018
Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan
Season 2 / Episode 625 October 2018
Carbon Dating and a Stuffed Raccoon
Season 2 / Episode 71 November 2018
An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius
Season 2 / Episode 88 November 2018
Family Dynamics and a Red Fiero
Season 2 / Episode 915 November 2018
A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts
Season 2 / Episode 106 December 2018
A Race of Superhumans and a Letter to Alf
Season 2 / Episode 113 January 2019
A Tummy Ache and a Whale of a Metaphor
Season 2 / Episode 1210 January 2019
A Nuclear Reactor and a Boy Called Lovey
Season 2 / Episode 1317 January 2019
David, Goliath, and a Yoo-hoo from the Back
Season 2 / Episode 1431 January 2019
A Math Emergency and Perky Palms
Season 2 / Episode 157 February 2019
A Loaf of Bread and a Grand Old Flag
Season 2 / Episode 1621 February 2019
Albert Einstein and the Story of Another Mary
Season 2 / Episode 177 March 2019
A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow
Season 2 / Episode 184 April 2019
A Political Campaign and a Candy Land Cheater
Season 2 / Episode 1925 April 2019
A Proposal and a Popsicle Stick Cross
Season 2 / Episode 202 May 2019
A Broken Heart and a Crock Monster
Season 2 / Episode 219 May 2019
A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast
Season 2 / Episode 2216 May 2019
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Детство Шелдона» доктор Стерджес предлагает Куперам поучаствовать в исследовании близнецов, которое проводят его коллеги. И хотя ездить на исследования далековато, 50 долларов в час убеждают Джорджа согласиться.
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