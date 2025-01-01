Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vinni-Puh i vse-vse-vse Quotes

Vinni-Puh i vse-vse-vse quotes

Vinni-Pukh Why do bees exist?
Pyatachok Won't the bees know it's you under that balloon?
Vinni-Pukh Maybe they will, or maybe they wont'.
Vinni-Pukh Why does honey exist?
Pyatachok Did I miss?
Vinni-Pukh Ow... Not exactly... But you did miss the balloon.
Vinni-Pukh I've been thinking, and I've come to a very important decision. Apparently these are the wrong bees. Totally wrong! And they probably make the wrong honey.
