Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Wisdom of the Crowd 2017 - 2018, season 1

Wisdom of the Crowd season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wisdom of the Crowd Seasons Season 1
Wisdom of the Crowd 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 October 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Wisdom of the Crowd" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
1 October 2017
In the Wild
Season 1 Episode 2
8 October 2017
Machine Learning
Season 1 Episode 3
15 October 2017
User Bias
Season 1 Episode 4
22 October 2017
Clear History
Season 1 Episode 5
29 October 2017
Trojan Horse
Season 1 Episode 6
5 November 2017
Trade Secrets
Season 1 Episode 7
12 November 2017
Denial of Service
Season 1 Episode 8
19 November 2017
Proof of Concept
Season 1 Episode 9
26 November 2017
Live Stream
Season 1 Episode 10
10 December 2017
Alpha Test
Season 1 Episode 11
17 December 2017
Root Directory
Season 1 Episode 12
7 January 2018
The Tipping Point
Season 1 Episode 13
14 January 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more