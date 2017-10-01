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Wisdom of the Crowd 2017 - 2018, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Wisdom of the Crowd
Seasons
Season 1
Wisdom of the Crowd
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 October 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Wisdom of the Crowd" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
1 October 2017
In the Wild
Season 1
Episode 2
8 October 2017
Machine Learning
Season 1
Episode 3
15 October 2017
User Bias
Season 1
Episode 4
22 October 2017
Clear History
Season 1
Episode 5
29 October 2017
Trojan Horse
Season 1
Episode 6
5 November 2017
Trade Secrets
Season 1
Episode 7
12 November 2017
Denial of Service
Season 1
Episode 8
19 November 2017
Proof of Concept
Season 1
Episode 9
26 November 2017
Live Stream
Season 1
Episode 10
10 December 2017
Alpha Test
Season 1
Episode 11
17 December 2017
Root Directory
Season 1
Episode 12
7 January 2018
The Tipping Point
Season 1
Episode 13
14 January 2018
TV series release schedule
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