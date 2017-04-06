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The King's Avatar 2017 - 2020 season 1

The King's Avatar season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The King's Avatar Seasons Season 1
Quan Zhi Gao Shou 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 April 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.5
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"The King's Avatar" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 April 2017
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
6 April 2017
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
13 April 2017
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
20 April 2017
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
27 April 2017
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
4 May 2017
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
11 May 2017
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
18 May 2017
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
25 May 2017
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
1 June 2017
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
8 June 2017
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
15 June 2017
TV series release schedule
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