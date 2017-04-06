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The King's Avatar 2017 - 2020 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The King's Avatar
Seasons
Season 1
Quan Zhi Gao Shou
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 April 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"The King's Avatar" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 April 2017
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
6 April 2017
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 April 2017
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
20 April 2017
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
27 April 2017
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
4 May 2017
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
11 May 2017
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
18 May 2017
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
25 May 2017
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
1 June 2017
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
8 June 2017
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
15 June 2017
TV series release schedule
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