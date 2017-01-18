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Missing 9 2017, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Missing 9
Seasons
Season 1
Missing Nine
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 January 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
17 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
6.9
Rate
20
votes
6.8
IMDb
"Missing 9" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
18 January 2017
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
19 January 2017
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
25 January 2017
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
26 January 2017
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
1 February 2017
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
2 February 2017
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
8 February 2017
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
9 February 2017
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
15 February 2017
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
16 February 2017
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
22 February 2017
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
23 February 2017
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
1 March 2017
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
2 March 2017
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
8 March 2017
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
9 March 2017
TV series release schedule
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