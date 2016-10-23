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Midnight Sun 2016, season 1

Midnight Sun season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Midnight Sun Seasons Season 1
Midnight Sun 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 October 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"Midnight Sun" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Avsnitt 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 October 2016
Avsnitt 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 October 2016
Avsnitt 3
Season 1 Episode 3
6 November 2016
Avsnitt 4
Season 1 Episode 4
13 November 2016
Avsnitt 5
Season 1 Episode 5
20 November 2016
Avsnitt 6
Season 1 Episode 6
27 November 2016
Avsnitt 7
Season 1 Episode 7
4 December 2016
Avsnitt 8
Season 1 Episode 8
11 December 2016
TV series release schedule
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