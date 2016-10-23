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Midnight Sun 2016, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Midnight Sun
Seasons
Season 1
Midnight Sun
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 October 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
7 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Midnight Sun" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Avsnitt 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 October 2016
Avsnitt 2
Season 1
Episode 2
30 October 2016
Avsnitt 3
Season 1
Episode 3
6 November 2016
Avsnitt 4
Season 1
Episode 4
13 November 2016
Avsnitt 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 November 2016
Avsnitt 6
Season 1
Episode 6
27 November 2016
Avsnitt 7
Season 1
Episode 7
4 December 2016
Avsnitt 8
Season 1
Episode 8
11 December 2016
TV series release schedule
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