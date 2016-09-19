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Filming locations
Filming Locations: Insider
Istanbul, Turkey
Iconic scenes & Locations
kebab shop scenes
Hasköy, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
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car park scenes
Sishane Street, Fatih, Istanbul, Turkey
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restaurant scenes
Üsküplü Street, Fatih, Istanbul, Turkey
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Mert's house scenes
Kazim Orbay Street, Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
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Filming Dates
19 September 2016 - 19 June 2017
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