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Cardinal 2017 - 2020, season 4

Cardinal season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cardinal Seasons Season 4
Cardinal 18+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 6 April 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Cardinal" season 4 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Robert
Season 4 Episode 1
6 April 2020
Adele
Season 4 Episode 2
13 April 2020
Barry
Season 4 Episode 3
20 April 2020
Neil
Season 4 Episode 4
27 April 2020
Scott
Season 4 Episode 5
4 May 2020
John & Lise
Season 4 Episode 6
11 May 2020
TV series release schedule
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