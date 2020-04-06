Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Cardinal 2017 - 2020, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Cardinal
Seasons
Season 4
Cardinal
18+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
6 April 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Cardinal" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Robert
Season 4
Episode 1
6 April 2020
Adele
Season 4
Episode 2
13 April 2020
Barry
Season 4
Episode 3
20 April 2020
Neil
Season 4
Episode 4
27 April 2020
Scott
Season 4
Episode 5
4 May 2020
John & Lise
Season 4
Episode 6
11 May 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree