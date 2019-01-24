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Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 3

Cardinal season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cardinal Seasons Season 3
Cardinal 18+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 24 January 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Cardinal" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Sam
Season 3 Episode 1
24 January 2019
Roman & Irena
Season 3 Episode 2
31 January 2019
Jack
Season 3 Episode 3
7 February 2019
Lemur
Season 3 Episode 4
14 February 2019
Mama
Season 3 Episode 5
21 February 2019
Helen
Season 3 Episode 6
6 March 2019
TV series release schedule
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