Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Cardinal
Seasons
Season 3
Cardinal
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
24 January 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Cardinal" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Sam
Season 3
Episode 1
24 January 2019
Roman & Irena
Season 3
Episode 2
31 January 2019
Jack
Season 3
Episode 3
7 February 2019
Lemur
Season 3
Episode 4
14 February 2019
Mama
Season 3
Episode 5
21 February 2019
Helen
Season 3
Episode 6
6 March 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree