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Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Cardinal
Seasons
Season 2
Cardinal
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Season 2 Cast
Billy Campbell
Karine Vanasse
Bruce Ramsay
Alex Paxton-Beesley
Jonathan Keltz
Glen Gould
All Season 2 Cast
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Cardinal" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Red
Season 2
Episode 1
4 January 2018
Kevin
Season 2
Episode 2
11 January 2018
Terri
Season 2
Episode 3
18 January 2018
Toof
Season 2
Episode 4
25 January 2018
Northwind
Season 2
Episode 5
1 February 2018
El Brujo
Season 2
Episode 6
8 February 2018
TV series release schedule
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