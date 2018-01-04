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Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 2

Cardinal season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cardinal Seasons Season 2
Cardinal 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Season 2 Cast

Billy Campbell
Billy Campbell
Karine Vanasse
Karine Vanasse
Bruce Ramsay
Alex Paxton-Beesley
Jonathan Keltz
Glen Gould
All Season 2 Cast

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Cardinal" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Red
Season 2 Episode 1
4 January 2018
Kevin
Season 2 Episode 2
11 January 2018
Terri
Season 2 Episode 3
18 January 2018
Toof
Season 2 Episode 4
25 January 2018
Northwind
Season 2 Episode 5
1 February 2018
El Brujo
Season 2 Episode 6
8 February 2018
TV series release schedule
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