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Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Cardinal
Seasons
Season 1
Cardinal
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
25 January 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Cardinal" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Cardinal
Season 1
Episode 1
25 January 2017
Delorme
Season 1
Episode 2
1 February 2017
Edie and Eric
Season 1
Episode 3
8 February 2017
Woody
Season 1
Episode 4
15 February 2017
Keith
Season 1
Episode 5
22 February 2017
Catherine
Season 1
Episode 6
1 March 2017
TV series release schedule
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