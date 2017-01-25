Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Cardinal 2017 - 2020 season 1

Cardinal season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cardinal Seasons Season 1
Cardinal 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 January 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Cardinal" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Cardinal
Season 1 Episode 1
25 January 2017
Delorme
Season 1 Episode 2
1 February 2017
Edie and Eric
Season 1 Episode 3
8 February 2017
Woody
Season 1 Episode 4
15 February 2017
Keith
Season 1 Episode 5
22 February 2017
Catherine
Season 1 Episode 6
1 March 2017
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more