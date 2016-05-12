Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Submission 2016, season 1

Submission season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Submission Seasons Season 1
Submission
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 May 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.6
Rate 20 votes
5.4 IMDb

"Submission" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Slave
Season 1 Episode 1
12 May 2016
Control
Season 1 Episode 2
19 May 2016
Smut
Season 1 Episode 3
26 May 2016
Master
Season 1 Episode 4
2 June 2016
Safeword
Season 1 Episode 5
9 June 2016
Domination
Season 1 Episode 6
16 June 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more