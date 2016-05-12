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Submission 2016, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Submission
Seasons
Season 1
Submission
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 May 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.6
Rate
20
votes
5.4
IMDb
"Submission" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Slave
Season 1
Episode 1
12 May 2016
Control
Season 1
Episode 2
19 May 2016
Smut
Season 1
Episode 3
26 May 2016
Master
Season 1
Episode 4
2 June 2016
Safeword
Season 1
Episode 5
9 June 2016
Domination
Season 1
Episode 6
16 June 2016
TV series release schedule
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