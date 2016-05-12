Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Submission poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Submission Seasons

Submission All seasons

Submission
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Showtime

Series rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Submission"
Submission - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 12 May 2016 - 16 June 2016
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more