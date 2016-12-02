Menu
Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi All seasons
Sseulsseulhago Charanhasin – Doggaeb
16+
Production year
2016
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
1 hour 25 minutes
TV channel
tvN
Series rating
8.0
11
votes
8.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Sseulsseulhago Chalranhashin: Dokkaebi"
Season 1
16 episodes
2 December 2016 - 21 January 2017
