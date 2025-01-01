Kim Shin[narrating] Mass is not proportional to volume. A girl as small as violet. A girl who moves like a flower petal pulls me with a greater force than earth. Just then, like Newton's apple I rolled toward her without stopping until I fell on her, with a thump. With a thump. My heart was bouncing between the sky and ground.It was my first love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kim ShinEvery moment I spent with you shined. Because the weather was good, because the weather was bad and because the weather was good enough. I loved every moment of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ji Eun Tak[Crying] Remember! You must remember! His name is Kim Shin. He's tall, has a sad smile. He'll come as a rain. As the first snowfall. He'll keep his promise. Remember! You must remember! You are his bride.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kim ShinOne day after 100 years, when the weather is good enough, I hope I will be able to tell her she was my first love. I ask above for permission.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kim ShinA human's desperation can open any door. Maybe once in a while, one of those doors becomes a variable in God's plan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ji Eun Tak[to Kim Shin] If you catch a falling maple leaf, you'll fall in love with the person you're walking with.It's like how they say you will marry your first love if you catch a falling cherry blossom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kim ShinIf you believe in the invisible deity, why can't you believe in the desperation of humans? That is what humans call a will - the power to change their own fates.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamshinWhy didn't you create a perfect world without a sin in the first place?