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The Fosters 2013 - 2018, season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Fosters
Seasons
Season 5
The Fosters
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
11 July 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.9
IMDb
"The Fosters" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Resist
Season 5
Episode 1
11 July 2017
Exterminate Her
Season 5
Episode 2
18 July 2017
Contact
Season 5
Episode 3
25 July 2017
Too Fast, Too Furious
Season 5
Episode 4
1 August 2017
Telling
Season 5
Episode 5
8 August 2017
Welcome to the Jungler
Season 5
Episode 6
15 August 2017
Chasing Waterfalls
Season 5
Episode 7
22 August 2017
Engaged
Season 5
Episode 8
29 August 2017
Prom
Season 5
Episode 9
5 September 2017
Sanctuary
Season 5
Episode 10
9 January 2018
Invisible
Season 5
Episode 11
16 January 2018
#IWasMadeInAmerica
Season 5
Episode 12
23 January 2018
Line in the Sand
Season 5
Episode 13
30 January 2018
Scars
Season 5
Episode 14
6 February 2018
Mother's Day
Season 5
Episode 15
13 February 2018
Giving Up the Ghost
Season 5
Episode 16
27 February 2018
Makeover
Season 5
Episode 17
6 March 2018
Just Say Yes
Season 5
Episode 18
13 March 2018
Many Roads
Season 5
Episode 19
13 March 2018
Meet the Fosters
Season 5
Episode 20
4 June 2018
Turks & Caicos
Season 5
Episode 21
5 June 2018
Where the Heart Is
Season 5
Episode 22
6 June 2018
TV series release schedule
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