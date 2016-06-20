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The Fosters 2013 - 2018 season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Fosters
Seasons
Season 4
The Fosters
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
20 June 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
15 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.9
IMDb
"The Fosters" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Potential Energy
Season 4
Episode 1
20 June 2016
Safe
Season 4
Episode 2
27 June 2016
Trust
Season 4
Episode 3
11 July 2016
Now for Then
Season 4
Episode 4
18 July 2016
Forty
Season 4
Episode 5
25 July 2016
Justify
Season 4
Episode 6
1 August 2016
Highs & Lows
Season 4
Episode 7
8 August 2016
Girl Code
Season 4
Episode 8
15 August 2016
New York
Season 4
Episode 9
22 August 2016
Collateral Damage
Season 4
Episode 10
29 August 2016
Insult to Injury
Season 4
Episode 11
31 January 2017
Dream a Little Dream
Season 4
Episode 12
7 February 2017
Cruel and Unusual
Season 4
Episode 13
14 February 2017
Doors and Windows
Season 4
Episode 14
21 February 2017
Sex Ed
Season 4
Episode 15
28 February 2017
The Long Haul
Season 4
Episode 16
14 March 2017
Diamond in the Rough
Season 4
Episode 17
21 March 2017
Dirty Laundry
Season 4
Episode 18
28 March 2017
Who Knows
Season 4
Episode 19
4 April 2017
Until Tomorrow
Season 4
Episode 20
11 April 2017
TV series release schedule
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