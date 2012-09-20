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Up All Night 2011 - 2012, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Up All Night
Seasons
Season 2
Up All Night
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
20 September 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
5 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Up All Night" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Friendships & Partnerships
Season 2
Episode 1
20 September 2012
Home/Office
Season 2
Episode 2
27 September 2012
Swingers
Season 2
Episode 3
4 October 2012
Jerry Duty
Season 2
Episode 4
11 October 2012
Another Saturday Night
Season 2
Episode 5
18 October 2012
Ma'am'd
Season 2
Episode 6
25 October 2012
Thanksgiving
Season 2
Episode 7
15 November 2012
The Game of Life
Season 2
Episode 8
29 November 2012
I Can't Quit You
Season 2
Episode 9
6 December 2012
First Snow
Season 2
Episode 10
13 December 2012
The Wedding
Season 2
Episode 11
13 December 2012
TV series release schedule
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