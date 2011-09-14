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Up All Night 2011 - 2012 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Up All Night
Seasons
Season 1
Up All Night
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 September 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Up All Night" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
14 September 2011
Cool Neighbors
Season 1
Episode 2
21 September 2011
Working Late and Working It
Season 1
Episode 3
28 September 2011
New Car
Season 1
Episode 4
5 October 2011
Mr. Bob's Toddler Kaleidoscope
Season 1
Episode 5
12 October 2011
Birth
Season 1
Episode 6
19 October 2011
Parents
Season 1
Episode 7
2 November 2011
First Night Away
Season 1
Episode 8
9 November 2011
Hiring and Firing
Season 1
Episode 9
16 November 2011
Week Off
Season 1
Episode 10
23 November 2011
First Christmas
Season 1
Episode 11
7 December 2011
New Year's Eve
Season 1
Episode 12
12 January 2012
Rivals
Season 1
Episode 13
19 January 2012
Preschool Auction
Season 1
Episode 14
2 February 2012
Day After Valentine's Day
Season 1
Episode 15
9 February 2012
Travel Day
Season 1
Episode 16
16 February 2012
First Birthday
Season 1
Episode 17
23 February 2012
New Boss
Season 1
Episode 18
1 March 2012
Couple Friends
Season 1
Episode 19
8 March 2012
Baby Fever
Season 1
Episode 20
15 March 2012
Daddy Daughter Time
Season 1
Episode 21
22 March 2012
Letting Go
Season 1
Episode 22
29 March 2012
Hey Jealousy
Season 1
Episode 23
5 April 2012
The Proposals
Season 1
Episode 24
12 April 2012
TV series release schedule
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