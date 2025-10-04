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My Hero Academia 2016 - 2025, season 8
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
My Hero Academia
Seasons
Season 8
Boku no Hero Academia
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
4 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
4 hours 35 minutes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
18
votes
8.2
IMDb
My Hero Academia List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Toshinori Yagi: Rising Origin
Season 8
Episode 1
4 October 2025
The End of an Era, and the Beginning
Season 8
Episode 2
11 October 2025
The Final Boss
Season 8
Episode 3
18 October 2025
Quirk: Explosion!!
Season 8
Episode 4
25 October 2025
History's Greatest Villain
Season 8
Episode 5
1 November 2025
Wrench It Open, Izuku Midoriya!
Season 8
Episode 6
8 November 2025
From Aizawa
Season 8
Episode 7
15 November 2025
Izuku Midoriya: Rising
Season 8
Episode 8
22 November 2025
Epilogue / The Hellish Todoroki Family: Final
Season 8
Episode 9
29 November 2025
The Girl Who Loves Smiles
Season 8
Episode 10
6 December 2025
My Hero Academia
Season 8
Episode 11
13 December 2025
TV series release schedule
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