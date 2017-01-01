Menu
The Mick poster
The Mick

The Mick All seasons

The Mick 16+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
All seasons of "The Mick"
The Mick - Season 1 Season 1
17 episodes 1 January 2017 - 2 May 2017
 
The Mick - Season 2 Season 2
20 episodes 26 September 2017 - 3 April 2018
 
