Reki They'll never know how very dark and very cold my heart is.

Rakka STOP that! There's no way I can believe that! You've always been so kind!

Reki Rakka, I guess you never really understood. You never saw how jealous I was of you.

Rakka No...

Reki Both of us sin bound. But in the end, only you were forgiven. Everyone leaves me eventually. When Kuu took her Day of Flight, part of me was jealous of her. And I hate myself for it.

Rakka THAT'S NOT TRUE! YOU CAME LOOKING FOR ME WHEN I FELL INTO THE WELL! YOU TOOK CARE OF ME, WENT TO GET MEDICINE FOR ME! WHENEVER I WAS IN PAIN YOU WERE ALWAYS THERE FOR ME!

Reki THAT's RIGHT! And why'de I do it? I was LOOKING for my salvation! I can only forget about my sin when I'm being useful to someone! And the only thought that I had the whole time I was helping you... was that maybe God would come down and FINALLY forgive me!

Rakka [crying] Stop it! Stop it!