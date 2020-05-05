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The A Word 2016 - 2020, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The A Word
Seasons
Season 3
The A Word
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 May 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.9
IMDb
"The A Word" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
5 May 2020
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
12 May 2020
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
19 May 2020
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
26 May 2020
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
2 June 2020
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
9 June 2020
TV series release schedule
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