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The A Word 2016 - 2020, season 3

The A Word season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The A Word Seasons Season 3
The A Word
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 5 May 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.9 IMDb

"The A Word" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
5 May 2020
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
12 May 2020
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
19 May 2020
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
26 May 2020
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
2 June 2020
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
9 June 2020
TV series release schedule
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