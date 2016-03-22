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The A Word 2016 - 2020 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The A Word
Seasons
Season 1
The A Word
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 March 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.9
IMDb
"The A Word" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
22 March 2016
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
29 March 2016
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
5 April 2016
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
12 April 2016
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
19 April 2016
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
26 April 2016
TV series release schedule
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