Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Extant 2014 - 2015, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Extant
Seasons
Season 2
Extant
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
1 July 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 6 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
20
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Extant" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Change Scenario
Season 2
Episode 1
1 July 2015
Morphoses
Season 2
Episode 2
8 July 2015
Empathy For The Devil
Season 2
Episode 3
15 July 2015
Cracking The Code
Season 2
Episode 4
22 July 2015
The New Frontier
Season 2
Episode 5
29 July 2015
You Say You Want an Evolution
Season 2
Episode 6
5 August 2015
The Other
Season 2
Episode 7
5 August 2015
Arms and the Humanich
Season 2
Episode 8
12 August 2015
The Other Side
Season 2
Episode 9
19 August 2015
Don't Shoot The Messenger
Season 2
Episode 10
26 August 2015
Zugzwang
Season 2
Episode 11
2 September 2015
Double Vision
Season 2
Episode 12
9 September 2015
The Greater Good
Season 2
Episode 13
9 September 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree