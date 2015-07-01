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Extant 2014 - 2015, season 2

Extant season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Extant Seasons Season 2
Extant
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 1 July 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 6 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 20 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Extant" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Change Scenario
Season 2 Episode 1
1 July 2015
Morphoses
Season 2 Episode 2
8 July 2015
Empathy For The Devil
Season 2 Episode 3
15 July 2015
Cracking The Code
Season 2 Episode 4
22 July 2015
The New Frontier
Season 2 Episode 5
29 July 2015
You Say You Want an Evolution
Season 2 Episode 6
5 August 2015
The Other
Season 2 Episode 7
5 August 2015
Arms and the Humanich
Season 2 Episode 8
12 August 2015
The Other Side
Season 2 Episode 9
19 August 2015
Don't Shoot The Messenger
Season 2 Episode 10
26 August 2015
Zugzwang
Season 2 Episode 11
2 September 2015
Double Vision
Season 2 Episode 12
9 September 2015
The Greater Good
Season 2 Episode 13
9 September 2015
TV series release schedule
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