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Extant 2014 - 2015 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Extant
Seasons
Season 1
Extant
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 July 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 6 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
20
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Extant" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Re-Entry
Season 1
Episode 1
9 July 2014
Extinct
Season 1
Episode 2
16 July 2014
Wish You Were Here
Season 1
Episode 3
23 July 2014
Shelter
Season 1
Episode 4
30 July 2014
What on Earth Is Wrong?
Season 1
Episode 5
6 August 2014
Nightmares
Season 1
Episode 6
13 August 2014
More in Heaven and Earth
Season 1
Episode 7
20 August 2014
Incursion
Season 1
Episode 8
20 August 2014
Care and Feeding
Season 1
Episode 9
27 August 2014
A Pack of Cards
Season 1
Episode 10
27 August 2014
A New World
Season 1
Episode 11
3 September 2014
Before the Blood
Season 1
Episode 12
10 September 2014
Ascension
Season 1
Episode 13
17 September 2014
TV series release schedule
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