Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Extant 2014 - 2015 season 1

Extant season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Extant Seasons Season 1
Extant
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 July 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 6 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 20 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Extant" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Re-Entry
Season 1 Episode 1
9 July 2014
Extinct
Season 1 Episode 2
16 July 2014
Wish You Were Here
Season 1 Episode 3
23 July 2014
Shelter
Season 1 Episode 4
30 July 2014
What on Earth Is Wrong?
Season 1 Episode 5
6 August 2014
Nightmares
Season 1 Episode 6
13 August 2014
More in Heaven and Earth
Season 1 Episode 7
20 August 2014
Incursion
Season 1 Episode 8
20 August 2014
Care and Feeding
Season 1 Episode 9
27 August 2014
A Pack of Cards
Season 1 Episode 10
27 August 2014
A New World
Season 1 Episode 11
3 September 2014
Before the Blood
Season 1 Episode 12
10 September 2014
Ascension
Season 1 Episode 13
17 September 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more