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Kinoafisha TV Shows Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Seasons Season 2 Episode 6

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 2016 episode 6 season 2

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"Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!" season 2 all episodes
Give Me Deliverance from this Judicial Injustice!
Season 2 / Episode 1 11 January 2017
A Friend for This Crimson Demon Girl!
Season 2 / Episode 2 18 January 2017
Peace for the Master of This Labyrinth!
Season 2 / Episode 3 25 January 2017
A Betrothed for This Noble Daughter!
Season 2 / Episode 4 1 February 2017
Servitude for This Masked Knight!
Season 2 / Episode 5 8 February 2017
Goodbye to This Irritating Living World!
Season 2 / Episode 6 15 February 2017
An Invitation for This Knucklehead!
Season 2 / Episode 7 22 February 2017
Sightseeing in This Pitiful City!
Season 2 / Episode 8 1 March 2017
A Goddess for This Corrupt Hot Springs Town!
Season 2 / Episode 9 8 March 2017
God's Blessing on This Wonderful Party!
Season 2 / Episode 10 15 March 2017
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Да благословят боги сей расчудесный мир!» Кадзума приходит в магазин Виз и видит там Ванира. Выяснилось, что у него была еще одна жизнь. Теперь он не работает на Короля демонов, а служит у Виз. Кадзума идет в кузницу.

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