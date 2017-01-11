Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 2016 episode 3 season 2
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"Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!" season 2 all episodes
Give Me Deliverance from this Judicial Injustice!
Season 2 / Episode 111 January 2017
A Friend for This Crimson Demon Girl!
Season 2 / Episode 218 January 2017
Peace for the Master of This Labyrinth!
Season 2 / Episode 325 January 2017
A Betrothed for This Noble Daughter!
Season 2 / Episode 41 February 2017
Servitude for This Masked Knight!
Season 2 / Episode 58 February 2017
Goodbye to This Irritating Living World!
Season 2 / Episode 615 February 2017
An Invitation for This Knucklehead!
Season 2 / Episode 722 February 2017
Sightseeing in This Pitiful City!
Season 2 / Episode 81 March 2017
A Goddess for This Corrupt Hot Springs Town!
Season 2 / Episode 98 March 2017
God's Blessing on This Wonderful Party!
Season 2 / Episode 1015 March 2017
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Да благословят боги сей расчудесный мир!» Кадзума и Аква нуждаются в заработке, поэтому рискуют отправиться в недавно найденное подземелье. Пребывание там Мэгумина не требуется, поэтому маг будет ожидать их на выходе.
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