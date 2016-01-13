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Kinoafisha TV Shows Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Seasons Season 1 Episode 7

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 2016 episode 7 season 1

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"Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!" season 1 all episodes
This Self-Proclaimed Goddess and Reincarnation in Another World!
Season 1 / Episode 1 13 January 2016
An Explosion For This Chuunibyou!
Season 1 / Episode 2 20 January 2016
A Panty Treasure In This Right Hand!
Season 1 / Episode 3 27 January 2016
Explosion Magic for This Formidable Enemy!
Season 1 / Episode 4 3 February 2016
A Price For This Cursed Sword!
Season 1 / Episode 5 10 February 2016
A Conclusion to This Worthless Fight!
Season 1 / Episode 6 17 February 2016
A Second Death in This Freezing Season!
Season 1 / Episode 7 24 February 2016
A Loving Hand For Our Party When We Can't Make It Through Winter!
Season 1 / Episode 8 2 March 2016
God's Blessing on This Wonderful Shop!
Season 1 / Episode 9 9 March 2016
A Final Flame for this Over-the-top Fortress!
Season 1 / Episode 10 16 March 2016
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Да благословят боги сей расчудесный мир!» в параллельной вселенной наступает зима. Героям необходимо разобраться со своими долгами, связанными с разрушенной стеной города. Кадзума собирается пройти очередной квест.

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