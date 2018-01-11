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Dagashi Kashi 2016 - 2018, season 2
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dagashi Kashi
Seasons
Season 2
Dagashi Kashi
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
11 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
"Dagashi Kashi" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
11 January 2018
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
18 January 2018
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
25 January 2018
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
1 February 2018
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
8 February 2018
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
15 February 2018
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
22 February 2018
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
1 March 2018
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
8 March 2018
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
15 March 2018
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
22 March 2018
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
29 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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