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Dagashi Kashi 2016 - 2018, season 2

Dagashi Kashi season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dagashi Kashi Seasons Season 2
Dagashi Kashi 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 11 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

"Dagashi Kashi" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
11 January 2018
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
18 January 2018
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
25 January 2018
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
1 February 2018
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
8 February 2018
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
15 February 2018
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
22 February 2018
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
1 March 2018
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
8 March 2018
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
15 March 2018
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
22 March 2018
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
29 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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