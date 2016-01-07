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Dagashi Kashi 2016 - 2018 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dagashi Kashi
Seasons
Season 1
Dagashi Kashi
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 January 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
"Dagashi Kashi" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
7 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
14 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
28 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
4 February 2016
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
18 February 2016
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
25 February 2016
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
3 March 2016
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
10 March 2016
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
17 March 2016
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
24 March 2016
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
31 March 2016
TV series release schedule
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