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Dagashi Kashi 2016 - 2018 season 1

Dagashi Kashi season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dagashi Kashi Seasons Season 1
Dagashi Kashi 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 January 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

"Dagashi Kashi" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
7 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
14 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
21 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
28 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
4 February 2016
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
18 February 2016
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
25 February 2016
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
3 March 2016
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
10 March 2016
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
17 March 2016
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
24 March 2016
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
31 March 2016
TV series release schedule
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