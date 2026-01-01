Iconic scenes & Locations
Tower of London
Warkworth Castle Keep, Warkworth Castle, Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Morpeth, Northumberland, England, UK
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receiving chamber
The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, The Treasury Office, Ashley Building, Middle Temple Lane, Temple, City of London, England, UK
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execution scenes
Alnwick Castle, Alnwick, Northumberland, England, UK
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Tilbury
Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh, Northumberland, England, UK
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Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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The Strand
High Street, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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The Strand
Lord Leycester Hospital, 60 High Street, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Woodstock Manor
Broughton Castle, Broughton, Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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Bamburgh, Northumberland, England, UK
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Baddesley Clinton, Solihull, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Castle Lane, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Morpeth, Northumberland, England, UK
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Broughton, Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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Middle Temple Lane, Temple, City of London, England, UK
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Alnwick, Northumberland, England, UK
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Temple, City of London, England, UK
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Warkworth Castle, Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Morpeth, Northumberland, England, UK
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Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Chastleton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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Ashley Building, Middle Temple Lane, Temple, City of London, England, UK
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City of London, England, UK
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Chillingham, Alnwick, Northumberland, England, UK
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Staindrop, Darlington, County Durham, England, UK
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Warwick Castle, Castle Lane, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Warkworth, Morpeth, Northumberland, England, UK
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Dudley's home
Rising Lane, Baddesley Clinton, Solihull, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Dudley's home
Baddesley Clinton, Rising Lane, Baddesley Clinton, Solihull, Warwickshire, England, UK
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The Strand
60 High Street, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, UK
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Whitehall Palace interiors and gardens
Chastleton House, Chastleton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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Whitehall Palace
Raby Castle, Staindrop, Darlington, County Durham, England, UK
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Fotheringhay
Chillingham Castle, Chillingham, Alnwick, Northumberland, England, UK
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anointing room
New College Oxford, Holywell Street, Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, UK
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