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Kinoafisha TV Shows Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen Awards

"Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
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