Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Collection 2016, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Collection
Seasons
Season 1
The Collection
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
2 September 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.7
Rate
20
votes
7
IMDb
"The Collection" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Deal
Season 1
Episode 1
2 September 2016
The Dress
Season 1
Episode 2
9 September 2016
The Scent
Season 1
Episode 3
16 September 2016
The Launch
Season 1
Episode 4
23 September 2016
The Afterglow
Season 1
Episode 5
30 September 2016
The Weekend
Season 1
Episode 6
7 October 2016
The Betrayal
Season 1
Episode 7
14 October 2016
The Offer
Season 1
Episode 8
21 October 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree