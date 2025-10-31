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So You're Raising a Warrior season 1 watch online
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So You're Raising a Warrior
Seasons
Season 1
Ceng jing you yong shi
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
31 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"So You're Raising a Warrior" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Last Warrior
Season 1
Episode 1
31 October 2025
A Special Training for a Warrior
Season 1
Episode 2
31 October 2025
First Day of Work
Season 1
Episode 3
31 October 2025
Grandma Helga
Season 1
Episode 4
7 November 2025
Here is the Second of Four Guardians
Season 1
Episode 5
14 November 2025
The Warrior's Candidate
Season 1
Episode 6
21 November 2025
The Cottage We Share
Season 1
Episode 7
28 November 2025
Warrior's Destiny
Season 1
Episode 8
5 December 2025
A Perfect First Birthday Party
Season 1
Episode 9
12 December 2025
Stay-at-Home Dad Depression
Season 1
Episode 10
19 December 2025
Avenge
Season 1
Episode 11
26 December 2025
Family
Season 1
Episode 12
2 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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