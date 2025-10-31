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So You're Raising a Warrior season 1 watch online

So You're Raising a Warrior season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows So You're Raising a Warrior Seasons Season 1
Ceng jing you yong shi 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 31 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

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"So You're Raising a Warrior" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Last Warrior
Season 1 Episode 1
31 October 2025
A Special Training for a Warrior
Season 1 Episode 2
31 October 2025
First Day of Work
Season 1 Episode 3
31 October 2025
Grandma Helga
Season 1 Episode 4
7 November 2025
Here is the Second of Four Guardians
Season 1 Episode 5
14 November 2025
The Warrior's Candidate
Season 1 Episode 6
21 November 2025
The Cottage We Share
Season 1 Episode 7
28 November 2025
Warrior's Destiny
Season 1 Episode 8
5 December 2025
A Perfect First Birthday Party
Season 1 Episode 9
12 December 2025
Stay-at-Home Dad Depression
Season 1 Episode 10
19 December 2025
Avenge
Season 1 Episode 11
26 December 2025
Family
Season 1 Episode 12
2 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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