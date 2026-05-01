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Brazil '70: The Third Star 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Brazil '70: The Third Star
Seasons
Season 1
Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
29 May 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Brazil '70: The Third Star season 1 new episodes release schedule
TV series release schedule
Season 1
TBA
Season 1
Episode 1
29 May 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 2
29 May 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 3
29 May 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 4
29 May 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 5
29 May 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 6
29 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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