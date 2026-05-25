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World War II with Tom Hanks 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
World War II with Tom Hanks
Seasons
Season 1
World War II with Tom Hanks
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
25 May 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
World War II with Tom Hanks season 1 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Beginning
Season 1
Episode 1
25 May 2026
Blitz
Season 1
Episode 2
25 May 2026
Barbarossa
Season 1
Episode 3
25 May 2026
Pearl Harbor
Season 1
Episode 4
1 June 2026
The War at Sea
Season 1
Episode 5
1 June 2026
Guadalcanal
Season 1
Episode 6
8 June 2026
Darkness Falls
Season 1
Episode 7
8 June 2026
Operation Torch
Season 1
Episode 8
15 June 2026
Secrets and Lies
Season 1
Episode 9
15 June 2026
Stalingrad
Season 1
Episode 10
22 June 2026
Italy
Season 1
Episode 11
29 June 2026
Battle For the Skies
Season 1
Episode 12
29 June 2026
TV series release schedule
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