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World War II with Tom Hanks 2026, season 1

World War II with Tom Hanks season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows World War II with Tom Hanks Seasons Season 1
World War II with Tom Hanks
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 May 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

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World War II with Tom Hanks season 1 new episodes release schedule.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Beginning
Season 1 Episode 1
25 May 2026
Blitz
Season 1 Episode 2
25 May 2026
Barbarossa
Season 1 Episode 3
25 May 2026
Pearl Harbor
Season 1 Episode 4
1 June 2026
The War at Sea
Season 1 Episode 5
1 June 2026
Guadalcanal
Season 1 Episode 6
8 June 2026
Darkness Falls
Season 1 Episode 7
8 June 2026
Operation Torch
Season 1 Episode 8
15 June 2026
Secrets and Lies
Season 1 Episode 9
15 June 2026
Stalingrad
Season 1 Episode 10
22 June 2026
Italy
Season 1 Episode 11
29 June 2026
Battle For the Skies
Season 1 Episode 12
29 June 2026
TV series release schedule
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