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Victoria season 1 watch online
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TV Shows
Victoria
Seasons
Season 1
Victoria
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 August 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Victoria" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Doll 123
Season 1
Episode 1
28 August 2016
Ladies in Waiting
Season 1
Episode 2
29 August 2016
Brocket Hall
Season 1
Episode 3
4 September 2016
The Clockwork Prince
Season 1
Episode 4
11 September 2016
An Ordinary Woman
Season 1
Episode 5
18 September 2016
The Queen's Husband
Season 1
Episode 6
25 September 2016
Engine of Change
Season 1
Episode 7
2 October 2016
Young England
Season 1
Episode 8
9 October 2016
TV series release schedule
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