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Kinoafisha TV Shows Victoria Awards

"Victoria" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
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