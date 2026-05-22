Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Mating Season 2026, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Mating Season
Seasons
Season 1
Mating Season
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 May 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.5
IMDb
Mating Season List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Copulatory Tie
Season 1
Episode 1
22 May 2026
The Dating Sites
Season 1
Episode 2
22 May 2026
The Lull
Season 1
Episode 3
22 May 2026
The Truth About Canada
Season 1
Episode 4
22 May 2026
The Hot Mess
Season 1
Episode 5
22 May 2026
The Horse Who Loved Me
Season 1
Episode 6
22 May 2026
The Polycule
Season 1
Episode 7
22 May 2026
The Passion of Raynal Skidski
Season 1
Episode 8
22 May 2026
The All-Nighter
Season 1
Episode 9
22 May 2026
The Wolf Wedding
Season 1
Episode 10
22 May 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree