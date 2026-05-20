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Carísima 2026, season 1
About
Seasons
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Cast and roles
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Carísima
Seasons
Season 1
Carísima
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 May 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.3
IMDb
"Carísima" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
20 May 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
20 May 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 May 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
20 May 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 May 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
20 May 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
20 May 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
20 May 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
20 May 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
20 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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