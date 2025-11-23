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Izgoj. Prolog 2025, season 1

Izgoj. Prolog season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Izgoj. Prolog Seasons Season 1
Izgoj. Prolog 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 November 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

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"Izgoj. Prolog" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 November 2025
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 November 2025
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 November 2025
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
23 November 2025
TV series release schedule
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