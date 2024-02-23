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20/22 2024, season 1

20/22 season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 20/22 Seasons Season 1
20/22 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 February 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

Series rating

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4.6 IMDb

"20/22" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 February 2024
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 February 2024
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 February 2024
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
23 February 2024
TV series release schedule
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