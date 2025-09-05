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Stavka na lubov (2025), season 1

Stavka na lubov season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Stavka na lubov Seasons Season 1
Stavka na lubov 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 5 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

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Stavka na lubov List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 1 Episode 1
5 September 2025
Выпуск 2
Season 1 Episode 2
12 September 2025
Выпуск 3
Season 1 Episode 3
19 September 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 1 Episode 4
26 September 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 October 2025
Выпуск 6
Season 1 Episode 6
10 October 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 1 Episode 7
17 October 2025
Выпуск 8
Season 1 Episode 8
24 October 2025
Выпуск 9
Season 1 Episode 9
31 October 2025
Выпуск 10. Финал. Часть 1
Season 1 Episode 10
7 November 2025
Выпуск 11. Финал. Часть 2
Season 1 Episode 11
14 November 2025
TV series release schedule
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