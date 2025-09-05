Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Stavka na lubov (2025), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Stavka na lubov
Seasons
Season 1
Stavka na lubov
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
5 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Stavka na lubov List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 1
Episode 1
5 September 2025
Выпуск 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 September 2025
Выпуск 3
Season 1
Episode 3
19 September 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 1
Episode 4
26 September 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 1
Episode 5
3 October 2025
Выпуск 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 October 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 1
Episode 7
17 October 2025
Выпуск 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 October 2025
Выпуск 9
Season 1
Episode 9
31 October 2025
Выпуск 10. Финал. Часть 1
Season 1
Episode 10
7 November 2025
Выпуск 11. Финал. Часть 2
Season 1
Episode 11
14 November 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree