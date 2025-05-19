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Tucci in Italy (2025), season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Tucci in Italy
Seasons
Season 1
Tucci in Italy
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
19 May 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
3 hours 45 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
8
IMDb
Tucci in Italy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Tuscany
Season 1
Episode 1
19 May 2025
Lombardy
Season 1
Episode 2
19 May 2025
Trentino-South Tyrol
Season 1
Episode 3
19 May 2025
Abruzzo
Season 1
Episode 4
19 May 2025
Lazio
Season 1
Episode 5
19 May 2025
TV series release schedule
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