Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Blokadny dnevnik season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Blokadny dnevnik
Seasons
Season 1
Blokadny dnevnik
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 February 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.4
IMDb
"Blokadny dnevnik" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
8 February 2021
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
8 February 2021
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
8 February 2021
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
8 February 2021
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
8 February 2021
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
8 February 2021
Серия 7
Season 1
Episode 7
8 February 2021
Серия 8
Season 1
Episode 8
8 February 2021
Серия 9
Season 1
Episode 9
8 February 2021
Серия 10
Season 1
Episode 10
8 February 2021
Серия 11
Season 1
Episode 11
8 February 2021
Серия 12
Season 1
Episode 12
8 February 2021
Серия 13
Season 1
Episode 13
8 February 2021
Серия 14
Season 1
Episode 14
8 February 2021
Серия 15
Season 1
Episode 15
8 February 2021
Серия 16
Season 1
Episode 16
8 February 2021
Серия 17
Season 1
Episode 17
8 February 2021
Серия 18
Season 1
Episode 18
8 February 2021
Серия 19
Season 1
Episode 19
8 February 2021
Серия 20
Season 1
Episode 20
8 February 2021
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree