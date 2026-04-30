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Prisoner 2026, season 1

Prisoner season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Prisoner Seasons Season 1
Prisoner
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 30 April 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

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6.5 IMDb

"Prisoner" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
30 April 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 April 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
30 April 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
30 April 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
30 April 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
30 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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