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Dandelion 2026, season 1

Dandelion season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dandelion Seasons Season 1
Dandelion
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 16 April 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 2 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

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7.3 IMDb

Dandelion List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Those Who Laugh At Pudding Will Cry Over Pudding
Season 1 Episode 1
16 April 2026
To Know Him is to Punch Him
Season 1 Episode 2
16 April 2026
You Only Live Once — So Die Laughing!
Season 1 Episode 3
16 April 2026
The Dirtier the Mire, the Prettier the Lotus
Season 1 Episode 4
16 April 2026
We Were All Geniuses
Season 1 Episode 5
16 April 2026
Why Do the Worst People Never Stop Smiling?
Season 1 Episode 6
16 April 2026
Seize the Moment! Do it Now!
Season 1 Episode 7
16 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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