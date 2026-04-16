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Dandelion 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dandelion
Seasons
Season 1
Dandelion
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
16 April 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
2 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.3
IMDb
Dandelion List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Those Who Laugh At Pudding Will Cry Over Pudding
Season 1
Episode 1
16 April 2026
To Know Him is to Punch Him
Season 1
Episode 2
16 April 2026
You Only Live Once — So Die Laughing!
Season 1
Episode 3
16 April 2026
The Dirtier the Mire, the Prettier the Lotus
Season 1
Episode 4
16 April 2026
We Were All Geniuses
Season 1
Episode 5
16 April 2026
Why Do the Worst People Never Stop Smiling?
Season 1
Episode 6
16 April 2026
Seize the Moment! Do it Now!
Season 1
Episode 7
16 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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