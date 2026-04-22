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This Is A Gardening Show (2026), season 1
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TV Shows
This Is A Gardening Show
Seasons
Season 1
This Is A Gardening Show
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 April 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.6
IMDb
This Is A Gardening Show List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Apples
Season 1
Episode 1
22 April 2026
Tomatoes
Season 1
Episode 2
22 April 2026
Foraging
Season 1
Episode 3
22 April 2026
Root Vegetables
Season 1
Episode 4
22 April 2026
Corn
Season 1
Episode 5
22 April 2026
Compost
Season 1
Episode 6
22 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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