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This Is A Gardening Show (2026), season 1

This Is A Gardening Show season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows This Is A Gardening Show Seasons Season 1
This Is A Gardening Show
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 April 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes

TV Show rating

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7.6 IMDb

This Is A Gardening Show List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Apples
Season 1 Episode 1
22 April 2026
Tomatoes
Season 1 Episode 2
22 April 2026
Foraging
Season 1 Episode 3
22 April 2026
Root Vegetables
Season 1 Episode 4
22 April 2026
Corn
Season 1 Episode 5
22 April 2026
Compost
Season 1 Episode 6
22 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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